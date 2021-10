Nintendo Switch OLED Restock Tracking Guide: Score The Hottest Gaming Handheld

Handheld gaming consoles are hot commodities, as we have seen with Valve's Steam Deck and Nintendo's recently-released Switch OLED . Getting your hands on the former is a matter of placing a reservation, and then waiting until sometime next year. As for the Switch OLED, it's out now, but it will take some work and perhaps lucky timing to procure one. We're here to help.







As much as we can, anyway. It seems everything is in short supply these days, and apparently even securing a pre-order months ahead of time doesn't guarantee you will receive what you bought at the promised delivery date. That's the situation facing many people who pre-ordered a Switch OLED from Walmart back in July, myself included—others and myself find ourselves in pre-order purgatory at Walmart . Boo!





Unfortunately, there's no magical chant or spell you can cast to make a Switch OLED appear out of thin air. If you want to purchase one at MSRP, your best bet is to frequently check various retail landing spots, in hopes of a restock. So let's start there.

Where To Buy The Nintendo Switch OLED





There are two models to choose from, one in white and black trim, and the other in red and blue...