Nintendo Switch OLED Restock Tracking Guide: Score The Hottest Gaming Handheld

Unfortunately, there's no magical chant or spell you can cast to make a Switch OLED appear out of thin air. If you want to purchase one at MSRP, your best bet is to frequently check various retail landing spots, in hopes of a restock. So let's start there.

There are two models to choose from, one in white and black trim, and the other in red and blue...

There are a couple of things to note about these listings. When visiting GameStop, it defaults to 'Pre-Owned' models. Be sure to click the 'New' option under Condition (the URL is actually the same). And at Walmart, it shows marketplace seller listings at jacked up prices on the main landing pages for both Switch OLED consoles. Be sure that Walmart is the actual seller. Retail pricing is $349.99, and all of the above offer free shipping. Don't feed the scalpers.



Tracking Nintendo Switch OLED Stock





You can get lucking by visiting any of the above retailers at precisely the right moment. But to increase your odds, it helps to be privy to restock events ahead of time, so you can be ready. That still doesn't guarantee you'll be able to buy one—demand is red hot for the Switch OLED—but you can definitely increase your odds.





One way to do that is to keep a browser tab open at NowInStock on its Switch tracker page. Optionally, you can have it sound an alarm when it detects a real-time restock.





It can also help to follow certain Twitter accounts that provide stock status updates, both as they happen and sometimes before they happen. Here are some to follow...