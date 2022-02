Nintendo Switch OLED Restock: Where To Buy The Handheld Console Today

Could it be that the silicon shortage is finally ending and that scalpers have had their fill? No, sorry. Try hunting for a graphics card or a PlayStation 5 console and you'll see that neither of those are true. That said, Nintendo's flagship Switch OLED console is in stock at a few different places, suggesting that perhaps things are easing up a tad.





The Switch OLED is a different beast than the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but like those consoles, inventories have come and went at different times. Even as I started to write this article, the Switch OLED with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con controllers went from in stock at Amazon to sold out when I refreshed the listing page, and then back in stock again. So time is of the essence when it comes to these restocks.