Nintendo Switch 2 Specs Leak: Massive RAM Upgrade And Quadruple The Storage





It could be close to a year before Nintendo gets around to unveiling the Switch 2 or Switch Pro , or whatever its next-gen console ends up being called. All we know for sure is that Nintendo "will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year," which for Nintendo ends in March 2025, but a new leak allegedly reveals some key details.







That quote, by the way, came directly from Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, who posted the statement on X/Twitter on the heels of Nintendo posting its latest earnings report. He also made clear that no Switch 2 announcement will be coming during this summer's Nintendo Direct event.





"This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation," Furukawa wrote.





It's exciting to have confirmation that a Switch successor is on the way, though Nintendo is obviously mum on details such as the form factor, hardware specifications, capabilities, and so forth. No surprise that the rumor mill has stepped in while we await official details.









One of the latest rumors comes from X/Twitter user Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks). According to the leaker, the Switch 2 will flex 12GB of RAM consisting of a pair of 6GB LPDDR5-7500 memory modules. If true, that would be a massive upgrade compared to every current iteration of the Switch, all of which sport 4GB of LPDDR4-1600.





The leaker also claims that the Switch 2 will boast 256GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage. That would be a substantial upgrade over all existing Switch models as well—the original Switch and Switch Lite both come with 32GB of internal storage, while the OLED model doubles the allotment to 64GB. If the latest rumor is true, the Switch 2 will quadruple the internal storage compared to the Switch OLED





In a follow-up post , Centro LEAKS issues a "trustworthiness rating" of 9/10 on the information.





"This information comes from official sources that are tracking shipments happening between component supplies, NVIDIA and Nintendo. This is very likely accurate," the leaker states. Another post claims the "RAM is specifically LPDDR5X" and "Yes, this will be considerably more powerful than a PS4," Centro LEAKS wrote.







The Switch 2 has been unofficially linked to 12GB of RAM in the past, though of course nothing is official at this early stage. It's an interesting leak, though, as it suggests that the Switch 2 could also see a major SoC upgrade that perhaps targets ray-traced gaming on the go.

