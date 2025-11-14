Nintendo Switch 2 Owners Furious After Update Bricks 3rd Party Docks
Users are taking to the r/Switch subreddit and other social media outlets in droves, angrily decrying the seemingly anti-consumer practices from Nintendo. Nintendo, for its salt, has claimed to Tom's Hardware that it isn't intentionally blocking third-party docking stations from working on the Switch 2, but some users are justifiably skeptical. After all, Nintendo does seem to have a sizable financial incentive to do exactly that, and previous findings indicate that the Switch 2 is running highly unusual "vendor-defined" USB signaling to perform proprietary authentication. The only reason the Siwiqu Docking Station worked when we initially covered it in that earlier story is because it intentionally aped that signal, effectively imitating Nintendo's own peripherals like third-party Wii U/Switch GameCube Controller Adapters do.
Fortunately, the issues do seem fixable for at least some third-party docking station users. The Siwiqu Docking Station already has a working firmware update, and NEXT (who sells a third-party Switch 2 Dock at Best Buy) confirmed in a statement that an upcoming firmware update would also fix the issue for its docking stations. Those who bought the generic ones that don't even have brand names or manufacturer websites, however, are probably out of luck.