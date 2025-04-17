Nintendo Switch 2 May Have Just Lost A Major Feature For Docked Gaming
Previously, Nintendo's description explicitly mentioned VRR and the ability for 120 fps on TVs that are compatible. In the most recent rendition of this tidbit from Nintendo, however, it removed any traces of "VRR" from the description. This is for the TV mode only, so the assumption would be that VRR would still work in handheld mode, but not in docked mode for some reason.
Gamers were excited to finally be able to experience higher refresh rates such as 120 fps when docked, together with 4K resolution and VRR support. To be clear, this currently is only an assumption based on the change in working—it is very possible it is still supported while Nintendo's site goes through some last-minute editing. Also, with the ability for over-the-air firmware updates, there are a myriad of features that may not be available at launch that could eventually be added.
Then there are the games. Mario Kart World raised some eyebrows with its $80 price tag, along with higher than expected pricing for certain other titles too. Given these pricing metrics, we will be curious to see if the Switch 2 enjoys success more akin to its predecessor, or receives a lukewarm response like the Wii U, which struggled compared to the Wii. The possible removal of VRR in docked mode could potentially contribute to the latter situation playing out, though our money is on it being another hit release.