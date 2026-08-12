Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Points To A Sweet Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition
Following rumors of a themed The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Switch 2 console, we now have allegedly-leaked photographs of an actual unit. There is some salt required here, as this leak lacks third-party verification and could feasibly have been faked. The most conspicuous aspect is the blurry text in the original images, which skeptics say reveals that they're AI generated. Sadly, the poor resolution of the original file would introduce a similar blur on the text anyway, so it's hard to call it on this one.
If what we're looking at is real, the Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Switch 2 does look handsome, if perhaps limited-run. We don't have word on that yet, but Nintendo has a track record of running limited-run, Zelda-themed console promotions. Not only do they make a great collector's item, but they're usually bundled with a game.
While there are reasons to be skeptical of this leak, it has already cast a wide net across social media. For series fanatics, the console's design alone is enoug, though I'm personally still holding out for a Nintendo Switch 2 OLED before a bundle sways me. There's also questions like when this kit will actually hit shelves, and for how much. An accompanying price hike could turn off some potential fans.
But if you're a big Zelda enthusiast or you're just dying to hop on before prices get more outrageous, I won't blame you for snagging the Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 without a bundled game. There's no shortage of Zelda available to players on the Nintendo Switch Online service, and the Switch-based series titles have all been upgraded with new patches or paid Switch 2.upgrades since the new console dropped.
If the leaks prove true, Nintendo will be pairing this Nintendo Switch 2 console with a themed, Triforce-emblazoned Pro Controller. This could also mean that the controller will get a wider run for the broader Nintendo Switch 2 audience, but that's a difficult prediction to make at this point.
This means that even if the leaks above are legitimate, the final products might not be released in the same form, if at all. But a Zelda-themed console bundle is also about as Nintendo as things get. For example, we could see this design saved for a bundle with the announced Ocarina of Time Remake, and we have seen Switch 2 bundles include games like Mario Kart World. @CentroLeaks does seem confident about the leak, though, and has a good track record with previous Nintendo-related leaks.