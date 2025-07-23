Target Scores Nintendo Switch 2 Stock, Mario Kart World Bundle, Let’s Go!
Target currently has the Mario Kart World Bundle alongside the standalone Switch 2 available. Just keep in mind that the bundle comes with a digital version of the game, which is a bummer for fans of physical media—although you do net a savings of $30 when compared to buying the game on its own.
Target isn’t the only option available, though. After a few years of acrimony, Amazon and Nintendo have apparently to patch things up. It has meant a return of official Nintendo products, including the Switch 2, but it’s not as easy as hitting the “add to cart” button. Amazon customers who want to buy the handheld will be greeted with a “request invite” button, instead.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
While the lineup of exclusive Switch 2 games is a bit sparse right now, there are still some excellent experiences to be had thanks to the system's backward compatibility. As just one example, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom builds upon what Breath of the Wild established and is one of the best games on the original Switch.
Nintendo gave the latest Zelda adventure a significant upgrade with the release of the Switch 2 Edition, which adds new gameplay features beyond a huge bump to both resolution and frame rate. As a result, it feels like the ultimate way to play the game. You can get the game at Amazon or Target, although if you already own the Switch 1 version, you can get the Switch 2 Edition upgrade for $10 on the eShop.
For something completely fresh, Donkey Kong Bananza is winning accolades from players and critics alike. On social media platform Bluesky, Twitch streamer JimTasty describes it as “the best Incredible Hulk game ever.” The comparison is salient, as players will throw, punch and smash their way through the game’s bright and colorful world thanks to advanced terrain deformation technology. You can grab DK's new adventure digitally from the Nintendo eShop, or you can support the site by picking it up at Amazon or Target.