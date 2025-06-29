Nintendo Switch 2 Restock Update, Where Can You Find Consoles Now?

The Switch 2 has been a big hit for Nintendo, with units flying off the shelves
as quickly as retailers can stock them. Even tough critiques
of the handheld’s screen hasn’t slowed demand. If you’ve been left out in the cold though, don’t despair, this guide will help you to secure a device at a range of participating retailers.
Amazon
Amazon and Nintendo have been at odds for several years, so Nintendo’s games and hardware have not officially been stocked by Amazon directly. The companies seem to have patched things up recently, however, and first-party Nintendo titles are once again available. However, the Switch 2 itself has yet to make an appearance on Amazon.
Prime Day is right around the corner, though, and rumor has it Amazon might be planning on stocking the Switch 2 during the event to help generate hype. You'll be able to find the Nintendo Switch 2 on Amazon
at this link.
Best Buy
Many gamers successfully scored a Switch 2 at Best Buy, and the retailer has announced that some of its brick and mortar stores will have the console in stock on July 1. You can check if a store near you will have availability by visiting this page
and using the lookup tool provided by Best Buy. If you prefer to buy online, here's where to find the Nintendo Switch 2 on Best Buy's site.
Walmart
Walmart has been another solid option for those on the hunt for a Switch 2. The retailer is rumored to be getting a new batch of the handheld towards the middle or end of July. There’s a catch, though. With its latest restocks, the company has been giving those with a Walmart+ membership first dibs. Unfortunately, a trial membership will not let you purchase a Switch 2. Nintendo Switch 2 at Walmart
Target
Target hasn’t been the best place to find a Switch 2, and it severely botched preorders. Its site buckled because of the surge in traffic and it delivered the console past the official launch date for those who did manage to snag one. However, the retailer had been getting some restocks lately, albeit in very small quantities. It’s worth keeping an eye on, but finding a Nintendo Switch 2 at Target
shouldn’t be your first choice.
Dell
It’s probably not the first to come to mind, but Dell’s online store does carry game consoles, including the original Switch. So it’s not a bad idea to check to see if the company has managed to get any stock of the Switch 2. Here's the link to find Nintendo Consoles at Dell
.