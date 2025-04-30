CATEGORIES
How Nintendo's New Switch Update Is Getting Gamers Ready For The Switch 2

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, April 30, 2025, 11:27 AM EDT
mario kart world
The time for gamers to enjoy new titles such as Nintendo's Mario Kart World on the upcoming Switch 2 is getting even closer. Owners of the original Switch have a new update that prepares them for the June release of its successor. Version 20.0 is being pushed out, and one of the main points of this update is the ability to share compatible games with the Switch 2. This is called GameShare, and it allows you to play together with another nearby system. 

Note that it has to be used between a Switch 2 as both the primary and secondary model (sorry,, no sharing between Switch 2 and Switch 1). Another feature update is Virtual Game Card support, which allows downloaded software on the Switch to be ejected and loaded like a physical game. 

Given that new titles can be upwards of $80, it will make good sense to make use of your legacy Switch games on the new hardware. Even existing older games, such as Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, will get performance enhancements via an updated version when played on the Switch 2. This will be a paid upgrade, however, unlike what Sony did with its PlayStation 5 Pro titles. 

switch update

The Switch 2 is powered by NVIDIA's T239 SoC chip, making it able to use technologies such as DLSS upscaling for a better experience.  It will also be able to handle 4K and up to 120 fps, which will be a welcome change from the aging Switch. The most recent software update shows that Nintendo is aware that its $450 Switch 2 will need the most utility it can manage, especially in its relation to current Switch owners. 

This update also had a few other miscellaneous changes, such as updated profile icons showing new depictions of Nintendo's loved characters. The on-the-street availability of the Switch 2 will be a good one to watch closely, as pre-orders appear to have quickly sold out in anticipation of the June release. 

The ability to use the Switch 2 with older games will remove some of the sting of the higher $450 entry price for the new console. 
