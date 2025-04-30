How Nintendo's New Switch Update Is Getting Gamers Ready For The Switch 2
Note that it has to be used between a Switch 2 as both the primary and secondary model (sorry,, no sharing between Switch 2 and Switch 1). Another feature update is Virtual Game Card support, which allows downloaded software on the Switch to be ejected and loaded like a physical game.
Given that new titles can be upwards of $80, it will make good sense to make use of your legacy Switch games on the new hardware. Even existing older games, such as Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, will get performance enhancements via an updated version when played on the Switch 2. This will be a paid upgrade, however, unlike what Sony did with its PlayStation 5 Pro titles.
The Switch 2 is powered by NVIDIA's T239 SoC chip, making it able to use technologies such as DLSS upscaling for a better experience. It will also be able to handle 4K and up to 120 fps, which will be a welcome change from the aging Switch. The most recent software update shows that Nintendo is aware that its $450 Switch 2 will need the most utility it can manage, especially in its relation to current Switch owners.
This update also had a few other miscellaneous changes, such as updated profile icons showing new depictions of Nintendo's loved characters. The on-the-street availability of the Switch 2 will be a good one to watch closely, as pre-orders appear to have quickly sold out in anticipation of the June release.
The ability to use the Switch 2 with older games will remove some of the sting of the higher $450 entry price for the new console.