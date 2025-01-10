Nintendo Responds To Switch 2 Design Mockup Leak

by
Zak Killian
—
Friday, January 10, 2025, 01:45 PM EDT
The last couple of weeks have seen numerous and varied leaks of the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware. Not only have there been leaks of the external shell and appearance, but also of the motherboard and other components. The latest leak was a gaming accessories company known as Genki showing off a very realistic "mock up" at CES 2025 that it claims is based on the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware.
We have little reason to doubt the veracity of that statement, mostly because the mock-up that Genki is showing off bears a strong resemblance to other recent Switch 2 leaks. However, Nintendo apparently feels that enough is enough at this point and decided to make a statement. Speaking to CNET Japan about a story on Genki's mockup, Nintendo had this to say:
The gaming hardware that Genki is claiming to be Nintendo hardware at CES is unofficial and was not provided to the company by Nintendo.
— Nintendo, in a statement to CNET Japan (via Google Translate)
Well, fair enough, Nintendo, but we don't think anyone was really expecting the legendary game-maker to come out and say "yeah, that's the Switch 2." In fact, we'd go far enough as to say that the company's terse statement is really a tacit acknowledgment that the mock-up device Genki was showing at CES and on its website is very close to the real thing.
Nintendo has committed to revealing the "Switch successor", whatever it ends up being called, before the end of its fiscal year. That comes on March 31st of this year, so we're expecting an announcement to come in late February or sometime in March. Of course, that doesn't mean the machine will be available before the holiday season. The new machine is expected to come with an 8" screen, improved Joy-Cons, and an updated Tegra SoC featuring novel AI upscaling capabilities.