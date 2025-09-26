Nintendo Of America Says Goodbye To Bowser And Hello To Its First Female President
Speaking in a press release, Bowser stated "One of my earliest video game experiences was playing the arcade version of Donkey Kong. Since that time, all things Nintendo have continued to be a passion for both me and my family. Leading Nintendo of America has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished in both business results and the experiences we've created for consumers. Now, it's time for the next generation of leadership, and Devon's track record speaks for itself."
Speaking of his successor, he continues, "She is an exceptional leader, and her promotion is a testament to her strong performance and strategic contributions to the company's growth. I have full confidence she will guide the company to even greater heights."
Speaking to the press on this development, she said "I am humbled and excited to take on this new role. Doug has been a fantastic mentor, and I look forward to building on the incredible foundation he has helped establish. With characters and worlds that offer something for everyone, my focus will be continuing to build on Nintendo's legacy of surprising and delighting our longtime fans, while at the same time welcoming new players into the Nintendo family."
Considering her two decades of experience at Nintendo, it feels like the company could hardly have picked a more qualified successor for the position. Per the NCL President Shuntaro Furakawa in Nintendo's press release to Business Wire, "Devon, who will become the next president, has also made many contributions to Nintendo over the years. I am confident that, like Doug, Devon will continue to support Nintendo's important mission in creating smiles."
Image Credit: Nintendo