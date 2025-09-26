Nintendo Of America Says Goodbye To Bowser And Hello To Its First Female President

Nintendo of America made a bombshell announcement that its current president, Doug Bowser, is stepping down in favor of his successor, Devon Pritchard. Doug Bowser has been President of Nintendo of America since April of 2019, following the end of Reggie Fils-Aime's 13-year tenure. With Bowser set to step down on December 31st of this year, his run as NoA's President will be ending at just under seven years, a time in Nintendo's history marked by the long life of Nintendo Switch , the successful launch of Nintendo Switch 2 , and the extension of Nintendo's properties into successful theme park attractions and movies like The Super Mario Bros. Movie





Prior to his promotion, Doug Bowser served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing since 2015, and was promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 2016, playing an instrumental part in the marketing for Nintendo Switch.

Devon Pritchard, set to assume her position in 2026, has actually been working at Nintendo even longer than Doug Bowser, serving as Executive Vice President of Revenue, Marketing, and Consumer Experience since June 2006. That's twenty years under her belt at Nintendo before she takes up the position of President of Nintendo of America, and she seems excited to make the step up.





In her time at Nintendo, she's been included in the Special Thanks for three games: the long-awaited 2009 Punch-Out!! Wii sequel, the Metroid Prime Remastered trilogy released in 2023 on Switch, and the timed exclusive Disney Illusion Island also released for Switch in 2023.

Image Credit: Nintendo