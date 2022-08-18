Nintendo of America Is Actively Investigating Sexual Misconduct Claims
Nintendo of America's president Doug Bowser issued a statement via an internal message to employees yesterday, which confirmed the company is looking into claims of "worker conduct." In a probable attempt to bolster confidence amongst the company's workforce, Bowser said Nintendo was taking the allegations seriously.
Claims of sexual misconduct have become more common in the last few years among gaming companies. Just last year, Activision Blizzard was rocked to its core following allegations of the company's leaders enabling a frat house type culture. Not too long after, lead of the studio J. Allen Brack stepped down. In a bit of irony, Doug Bowser spoke out last November condemning the "distressing and disturbing" culture Activision Blizzard was accused of. Now, Bowser finds himself having to look into similar claims made at the company he helps lead.
In the message Bowser sent out to employees, he stated, "We have strict policies designed to protect our employees and associates from inappropriate conduct and expect full compliance with these policies by all who work for or with us." He continued, "We have and will always investigate any allegations we become aware of, and we are actively investigating these most recent claims."
The message is said to be confirmed by Kotaku, who has viewed the message which was shared by a source Kotaku says it has established currently works for Nintendo.
In Bowser's statement surrounding Activision Blizzard's situation last year, he stated, "(sexual harassment and toxicity) run counter to my values as well as Nintendo's beliefs, values and policies." Just a few days following his criticism, Bowser and Nintendo updated its corporate governance document stating a commitment to increase the number of female managers at the company.
In his most recent statement to Nintendo's own employees, Bowser told them, "If you experience, have experienced, witness, or have witnessed anything concerning such behavior that is contrary to our Standards of Conduct, employee handbook, or Company Values, please immediately contact your HR Business Partner."
Time will tell how severe and commonplace the actual misconduct at Nintendo of America is. With claims of sexual misconduct and being overworked while underpaid at so many gaming companies, it would not be surprising if more companies take steps to unionize like employees of Activision Blizzard took at the beginning of this year.