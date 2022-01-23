Activision Blizzard Employees Form First Game Dev Union, Is It About Time?



In and industry worth about $138.4 billion dollars as of 2021, how well do you think the workers are represented? Activision Blizzard's Subsidiary, Raven Software's Quality Assurance (QA) employees believe not well enough.





Five weeks after Activision-Blizzard laid off twelve of Raven's QA testers, sixty other employees staged a walk out. The employees and the Communication Workers Alliance (CWA) have since announced the foundation of the Game Workers Alliance, which Raven’s remaining employees joined with a supermajority of votes. Becka Aigner, QA functional tester at Raven said "...We want to make sure that the passion from these workers is accurately reflected in our workplace and the content we make. Our union is how our collected voices can be heard by leadership."





