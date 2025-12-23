Nintendo Ends Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle — Score One While You Still Can





Nintendo confirmed in a roundabout way that it is discontinuing its Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle after an internal GameStop memo stating as much was leaked on X. However, it's not all bad news. If you're quick, you can still find the bundle in stock, and at a great discount to boot. More on that in a moment.





CONFIRMED: the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle has officially ended production according to an internal GameStop memo



"This bundle SKU has now reached end of lifecycle, and additional units will no longer be produced. Future replenishment of Nintendo Switch 2 will be the base… pic.twitter.com/RYTgQvbUaQ — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) December 21, 2025

In the leaked memo, it states the bundle SKU has reached the end of its lifecycle and "additional units will no longer be produced." That's a bummer, as Nintendo launched the bundle at $499, versus $449 for the standalone console, which amounts for a $50 up-charge for Mario Kart World. By itself, that game retails for $80. The bundle effectively saves gamers $30.





Adding legitimacy to the leak, Nintendo of America posted a notice on X that basically confirms the news.

A fresh adventure for the new year. 🏁🥳



Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle is available in limited quantities at participating retailers, while supplies last.



Order now: https://t.co/7ZBPfKRu0R pic.twitter.com/jboeM6kB5H — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 22, 2025

"Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle is available in limited quantities at participating retailers, while supplies last," Nintendo of America stated on X.





In other words, once retailers run out of stock, it's game over for the desirable bundle. That's the disheartening news. The good news, however, is that you can still find the bundle in stock. Even better, you can snag it for the same price as the standalone console's MSRP if you know where to look (hint: it's at Best Buy).

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle Is On Sale For $449.99 While Supplies Last



