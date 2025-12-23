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Nintendo Ends Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle — Score One While You Still Can

by Paul LillyTuesday, December 23, 2025, 09:43 AM EDT
Playing Mario Kart World on a Nintendo Switch 2 in front of a red background.
Nintendo confirmed in a roundabout way that it is discontinuing its Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle after an internal GameStop memo stating as much was leaked on X. However, it's not all bad news. If you're quick, you can still find the bundle in stock, and at a great discount to boot. More on that in a moment.

In the leaked memo, it states the bundle SKU has reached the end of its lifecycle and "additional units will no longer be produced." That's a bummer, as Nintendo launched the bundle at $499, versus $449 for the standalone console, which amounts for a $50 up-charge for Mario Kart World. By itself, that game retails for $80. The bundle effectively saves gamers $30.

Adding legitimacy to the leak, Nintendo of America posted a notice on X that basically confirms the news.
"Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle is available in limited quantities at participating retailers, while supplies last," Nintendo of America stated on X.

In other words, once retailers run out of stock, it's game over for the desirable bundle. That's the disheartening news. The good news, however, is that you can still find the bundle in stock. Even better, you can snag it for the same price as the standalone console's MSRP if you know where to look (hint: it's at Best Buy).

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle Is On Sale For $449.99 While Supplies Last

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle banner.
Best Buy hides the discounted price until you add the console bundle to your cart, after which the $50 savings is revealed. It's not clear how long the sale will last, or inventories of the bundle, for that matter.

It's quite possible that Nintendo will introduce a different bundle at some point, or some other promotion. Nintendo may also eventually get around to releasing an upgraded Switch 2 like with it did with the Switch OLED, which boasted a better display and twice the storage as the original Switch 1. Don't bank on it happening soon, though.

For one, the Switch OLED arrived more than four years after the original Switch. And secondly, with DRAM pricing shooting through the roof and storage chips possibly following suit, it remains to be seen what impact it will have on consoles like the Switch 2.

Straight to the point, if you're in the market for a Switch 2, take advantage of Best Buy's deal while you still can.
Tags:  Nintendo, switch 2, mario kart world
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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