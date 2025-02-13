CATEGORIES
home News

Nikon's Z-Mount Lineup Finally Gets A Full-Frame Zoom Lens For Video

by Aaron LeongThursday, February 13, 2025, 10:42 AM EDT
hero Nikon Z
Somewhat late to the party, Nikon has finally introduced a video-first power zoom lens to the Z-mount catalog. For Nikon and RED (particularly KOMODO-X Z Mount) fans, the new Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens sports some impressive specs, bringing industry-standard features combined with Nikon optical science which, especially recently, is a good thing. At $2,600 it's not for everyone, although it is competitively priced against those from Fuji and Sony.

pic 250213 02 02%20(2)

Nikon has announced the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ power zoom lens made uniquely for cinematographers and videographers, distinguished by a yellow ring around the mount. Currently, the lens is compatible with Nikon full-frame cameras, as well as the RED KOMODO-X Z Mount (naturally, since Nikon procured RED earlier last year). Optically, the PZ lens are made to suppress focus breathing and sharp images throughout its focal range.

pic 250213 02 03%20(2)

Between the relatively compact dimensions, weight of 1,210 grams (2.67 lbs) with the tripod collar, and servo motor control,  the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is ideal for handheld and gimbal shooting. Adding to the convenience is the user-selectable zooming control, where 11 zoom speeds can be assigned to a rather smallish zoom rocker or to one of the Fn buttons.

Creators can customize several functions to suit their preferences, such as reversible zoom and focus ring directions and linear manual focusing. A zoom position memory feature is also there to ensure proper reframing between takes.The Nikkor PZ lens comes with a rectangular lens hood (got to look the part, after all) complete with an ND filter adjustment window. Zoom can be controlled remotely via an MC-N10 video grip, plus PC, phone, or tablet using NX Tether, SnapBridge, or NX Field.

Here are some other highlights of the lens:
  • Focal length: 28-135mm
  • Aperture: Constant f/4 (parfocal)
  • Focus distance (min): 0.34 m @ 28-50 mm, 0.57 m @ 135 mm
  • Glass coating: Meso Amorphous Coat
  • Focus ring: 0.8 m gear pitch
  • Filter thread: 95 mm
  • Weather sealing: Dust and drip-resistant
The Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is expected to go on sale in April for $2,600, although RED Komodo-X buyers can also add the lens as part of a bundled kit.
Tags:  Nikon, photography, cameras, lens, videography
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment