Nikon's Z-Mount Lineup Finally Gets A Full-Frame Zoom Lens For Video
Nikon has announced the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ power zoom lens made uniquely for cinematographers and videographers, distinguished by a yellow ring around the mount. Currently, the lens is compatible with Nikon full-frame cameras, as well as the RED KOMODO-X Z Mount (naturally, since Nikon procured RED earlier last year). Optically, the PZ lens are made to suppress focus breathing and sharp images throughout its focal range.
Between the relatively compact dimensions, weight of 1,210 grams (2.67 lbs) with the tripod collar, and servo motor control, the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is ideal for handheld and gimbal shooting. Adding to the convenience is the user-selectable zooming control, where 11 zoom speeds can be assigned to a rather smallish zoom rocker or to one of the Fn buttons.
Creators can customize several functions to suit their preferences, such as reversible zoom and focus ring directions and linear manual focusing. A zoom position memory feature is also there to ensure proper reframing between takes.The Nikkor PZ lens comes with a rectangular lens hood (got to look the part, after all) complete with an ND filter adjustment window. Zoom can be controlled remotely via an MC-N10 video grip, plus PC, phone, or tablet using NX Tether, SnapBridge, or NX Field.
Here are some other highlights of the lens:
- Focal length: 28-135mm
- Aperture: Constant f/4 (parfocal)
- Focus distance (min): 0.34 m @ 28-50 mm, 0.57 m @ 135 mm
- Glass coating: Meso Amorphous Coat
- Focus ring: 0.8 m gear pitch
- Filter thread: 95 mm
- Weather sealing: Dust and drip-resistant