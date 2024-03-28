CATEGORIES
Nikon’s Game-Changing 28-400mm Full-Frame Zoom Arrives To End Lens Swapping

by Tim SweezyThursday, March 28, 2024, 11:34 AM EDT
Nikon just introduced a new camera lens to its lineup that might just be what some shutterbugs are looking for. The Nikkor 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is a high-magnification full-frame zoom lens that is compatible with the Nikon Z mount system.

Every photographer seeks out at least one lens that can serve as an all around lens for both travel and photo shoots. This is especially true for amateur photographers who want to tote the least amount of gear possible. Well, the new Nikkor 28-400mm lens may be just that, as long as the camera of choice is a mirrorless full-frame Nikon, that is.

The new lens covers a broad range of focal lengths, from 28mm to 400mm, making it a first among the iconic camera company’s Nikkor Z lenses. Nikon remarked that the lens also realizes approximately 14.2x zoom, and says it is the highest zoom ratio in its class. This incredible zoom ratio helps deliver the “finest details or facial expressions of distant subjects,” even during shoots involving subjects who are continuously moving, such as sporting events.

Nikon also says the Nikkor lens is an excellent choice for up close shots, such as tabletop photos at short distances. In the recent press release, Nikon explained, “With a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.35x, it is possible to capture subjects in a larger size, allowing for delicate depiction, such as with plants.”

While a common issue for making a super-telephoto lens of this nature a good option for an all around lens is size and weight, Nikon has delivered the Nikkor Z 28-400mm lens in a compact and lightweight design. It comes in at approximately 725g, which the camera company says is the lightest in its class.

Adding to the allure of the Nikkor 28-400mm lens is its stable VR performance, which is equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed. According to Nikon, this effectively reduces blurring in dimly lit surroundings and with hand-held shooting. When paired with a compatible camera, Synchro VR can be activated to achieve up to 5.5-stop stabilization by combining in-camera VR and lens VR.

The Nikon Nikkor Z 28-400mm super-telephoto lens is also designed to be dust and drip-resistant, and comes with a compact, square lens hood. The lens will be available for retail in April 2024 at a list price of $1,299.
