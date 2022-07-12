Newer Honda Vehicles Are Vulnerable To This Startling Remote Key Fob Hack

Honda Civic 2012

Honda X-RV 2018

Honda C-RV 2020

Honda Accord 2020

Honda Odyssey 2020

Honda Inspire 2021

Honda Fit 2022

Honda Civic 2022

Honda VE-1 2022

Honda Breeze 2022

The researchers tried notifying Honda of this vulnerability, but never received a response. After the researchers went public with the vulnerability, a spokesperson for Honda made a statement to Vice questioning the researchers’ findings. “We’ve looked into past similar allegations and found them to lack substance. While we don’t yet have enough information to determine if this report is credible, the key fobs in the referenced vehicles are equipped with rolling code technology that would not allow the vulnerability as represented in the report. In addition, the videos offered as evidence of the absence of rolling code do not include sufficient evidence to support the claims.”

