Use This Newegg Coupon To Grab AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X3D For Just $279.99





It didn't take long for AMD's newly minted Ryzen 7 7700X3D to go on sale. Still, it's good timing—as we noted in our review , the chip is walking a tightrope at AMD's $329 MSRP, given that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is not much more, and the Ryzen 7 9900X (for those who don't care about the added 3D V-Cache) is priced virtually the same. Forget about that, though, because there's a coupon code to put a bit more distance between the 7700X3D and those other chips.

Score A $49 Discount On AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X3D









AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X3D for $279.99 with coupon code PKC337. Entering the coupon code at checkout knocks $49 off the price and makes the Ryzen 7 7700X3D a more intriguing option. Over at Newegg, you can bagwith coupon code. Entering the coupon code at checkout knocks $49 off the price and makes the Ryzen 7 7700X3D a more intriguing option.





In case you missed it, the Ryzen 7 7700X3D is a new release based on AMD's last-generation Zen 4 architecture. It features an 8-core/16-thread configuration with a 4GHz base clock, up to a 4.5GHz boost clock, 8MB L2 + 96MB L3 for 104MB of total cache, and for what it's worth, onboard Radeon graphics with two cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz.





Of course, no one is (or no one should be) buying a chip with 3D V-Cache if the intention is to stick with integrated graphics. Still, it's nice to have as a backup.





Should you invest in a Zen 4 chip at this stage, though? That's a little trickier to answer. This deal makes the proposition more palatable, as well as more competitive not only with AMD's other offerings, but also some of Intel's chips, like its Core Ultra 7 270K Plus with triple the number of cores of the 7700X3D (24 versus 8).





"If all you care about is gaming, and want an affordable, power-friendly CPU, that won’t require elaborate cooling and will drop into a myriad of mature socket AM5 motherboards using mainstream DDR5 memory, while you wait for Zen 6, the Ryzen 7 7700X3D may fit the bill," we stated in our review.





price down to $450.98. It's also worth checking out Newegg's combo offers. One of them pairs the 7700X3D with an ASRock B650M Pro RS Wi-Fi motherboard and 16GB of G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000 memory for $499.98, minus $49 with the same PKC337 coupon code to bring the





Here are a few more CPU deals: