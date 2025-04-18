CATEGORIES
iOS Update Fixes Multiple Exploited iPhone Security Flaws, Patch ASAP

by Victor AwogbemilaFriday, April 18, 2025, 04:20 PM EDT
Apple has released iOS 18.4.1 and iPadOS 18.4.1, which fixes two security flaws that impact the Return Pointer Authentication Code (RPAC) and CoreAudio. This update fixes some zero-day vulnerabilities that are already being actively exploited in the wild.

Registered on the CVE program as CVE-2025-31200, one vulnerability allows attackers to gain control over a victim's iPhone memory. To do this, threat actors deploy a malicious audio file, which enables them to execute malicious code. This vulnerability was detected and reported by Apple and Google's Threat Analysis Group.

CVE-2025-31201 allows attackers to circumvent Pointer Authentication when exploited. Since pointer authentication is designed to protect the memory addresses on iPhones, bypassing this security feature will expose your iPhone's memory, allowing hackers to manipulate vital files.

Although Apple reported that the two aforementioned vulnerabilities are likely to have been exploited, they have not been widely exploited. Apple explained that it has only been exploited in "extremely sophisticated" cyberattacks, which are usually carefully planned for specifically targeted individuals.

While your device may not have been targeted in these sophisticated cyberattacks, it is better to be safe than sorry. If you use an iPhone, iPad, or iPod, you need to update your devices ASAP (we have a guide for that) and protect yourself against potential attacks.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, security, (NASDAQ:APPL), ios-18
