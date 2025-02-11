CATEGORIES
home News

Millions Of iPhones Are Now Exposed To An Alarming Security Threat, Patch ASAP

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, February 11, 2025, 02:55 PM EDT
hero iPhone Warned Highly Sophisticated 0 Day
Apple's USB Restricted Mode, a key iOS security feature since 2018 designed to prevent unauthorized USB data access, has been found to have vulnerabilities exploited in sophisticated cyberattacks. Yesterday, the smartphone giant addressed this security flaw with iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1. The vulnerability allows attackers with physical access to a locked iPhone to steal data through the USB port. The vulnerability is registered in the CVE program as CVE-2025-2420.

Bill Marczrin, a senior researcher at Citizens Lab, discovered this active exploit and reported it to Apple. Given that iOS 18.3 was just released two weeks ago, some iPhone and iPad users may be surprised by the need for a new update so soon. This is basically because of the severity of this accessibility flaw. It is important to remember that the USB Restricted Mode plays a vital role as it is designed to automatically block data transfer through the USB port after an iPhone is locked, but with this vulnerability, attackers are able to disable that protection. This could pave the way for threat actors to corrupt data or steal sensitive information from their target's iPhones or iPad through a USB connection.

In response to this security flaw, Apple released iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1. While Apple is keeping the specific details of the fix confidential to prevent exploitation by malicious actors, it has stressed the seriousness of the flaw. Apple also released a list of affected devices, starting with iPhone XS and later versions. Checking this range of devices will help you determine if your device is susceptible to attackers seeking to exploit this vulnerability.

body ios update fix vulnerability iphone

Considering the risk associated with this flaw, Apple strongly recommends that all iPhone and iPad owners update to the latest operating systems; iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1. To do this, follow the steps below
  • Tap your Settings app on your iPhone or iPad
  • Tap General > Software Update > Update now

body software update fix

Once the update is complete, your device will be patched against this vulnerability.
Tags:  iPhone, security, nasdaqaapl
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment