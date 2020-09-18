Google's Next-Gen Android TV-Powered Chromecast Leaks With Dedicated Remote





Google is supposedly giving their Chromecast an upgrade with an announcement coming at Google Launch Night In. The Google dongle is getting a full Android TV interface and some new buttons on the controller making it more versatile for users.

Leaked Image From June



Looking at the leaked renders from WinFuture, the remote will circular D-pad in the center for navigating menus, which we already knew of. It will be getting dedicated YouTube and Netflix buttons to complement the new Android TV (possibly rebranded to Google TV) features. Along the side, it will also have volume and power options for the dongle whereas turning off a Google Chromecast was not possible before.