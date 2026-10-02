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Neurable Launches $499 AI Headphones That Read Brain Waves

by Aaron LeongFriday, October 02, 2026, 10:38 AM EDT
Brain focus monitoring is now portable in a trusty old headphone form factor
Brain focus monitoring is now portable in a trusty old headphone form factor - Image: Neurable
Boston-based neurotechnology company Neurable just launched the Neurable One, a pair of premium wireless headphones that double as an everyday brain-computer interface capable of tracking focus, mental fatigue, and cognitive health in real time.

The pads look weird, but they're there to allow the sensors to better read your brain waves
The pads look weird, but they're there to allow the sensors to better read your brain waves - Image: Neurable

Outside of what fitness trackers and smartwatches are able to reliably monitor (e.g. step counts, HRV, SpO2 and sleep stages, etc), tracking the performance of the brain itself hasn't been as mainstream and have thus far required clinical EEG setups or at least cumbersome equipment. Enter the Neurable One that integrates EEG sensors in a familiar consumer device that users can wear throughout their day. 

Unlike its previous collaboration with Master & Dynamic on the MW75 Neuro, the Neurable One's hardware and software is entirely done in-house. The device features 12 EEG sensors woven into the ear pads, if you've been wondering why the pads are oddly patterned. 

According to Neurable, the $499 headset doesn't skimp on audio performance either. Backed by 40mm beryllium drivers, the Neurable One features ANC and transparency modes, and an array of six microphones. The rated battery life is okay at 22 hours max when listening to audio, or approximately 12 hours when continuous EEG tracking is engaged, which is more than enough juice to support a full work day AND cognitive monitoring.

No word if there's a subscription model outside of the $500 asking
No word if there's a subscription model outside of the $500 asking - Image: Neurable

The neural data captured by the headphones feeds into a companion app powered by Neurable’s signal-processing AI. Instead of burying users in raw EEG waveforms, the software translates brain activity into actionable metrics. A primary measurement called Brain Battery provides a real-time estimate of remaining mental energy by combining factors like stress, sleepiness, and cognitive load. The app also tracks Alpha Peak Frequency (APF), i.e. the speed of a user's dominant resting brain rhythm, as a key index of baseline cognitive speed and focus.

During study sessions or work sprints, there's Focus Sessions that detect when attention begins to wane. When signs of cognitive fatigue appear, the app triggers Smart Brain Breaks, prompting the user to step away before burnout impacts productivity. Additionally, the software offers neuroadaptive audio tools that adjust sound playback based on current cognitive states, alongside post-session summaries that map out when an individual reaches peak focus during the day.

Long-term trends are handled through a feature called Brain Data Banking. Whenever the headphones are connected to the app, the system logs a continuous history of cognitive metrics. Weekly and monthly reports summarize these patterns, showing how variables like sleep quality, stress levels, and daily schedules influence mental bandwidth over time.

Neurable isn't just stopping with the Neurable One as it has plans for its underlying signal-processing engine. Backed by over $45 million in funding and validated through testing with institutions such as the U.S. Air Force and the Mayo Clinic, the company plans to license the technology to OEMs. Neurable also envisions embedding BCI sensors into diverse wearable devices, including gaming headsets (such as the prototype collaboration with HP’s HyperX), as well as industrial safety helmets, hearing protection, and athletic gear.
Tags:  headphones, focus, AI, artificial-intelligence
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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