Neurable Launches $499 AI Headphones That Read Brain Waves

Brain focus monitoring is now portable in a trusty old headphone form factor - Image: Neurable

Boston-based neurotechnology company Neurable just launched the Neurable One, a pair of premium wireless headphones that double as an everyday brain-computer interface capable of tracking focus, mental fatigue, and cognitive health in real time.





The pads look weird, but they're there to allow the sensors to better read your brain waves - Image: Neurable







No word if there's a subscription model outside of the $500 asking - Image: Neurable

