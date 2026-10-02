Neurable Launches $499 AI Headphones That Read Brain Waves
Unlike its previous collaboration with Master & Dynamic on the MW75 Neuro, the Neurable One's hardware and software is entirely done in-house. The device features 12 EEG sensors woven into the ear pads, if you've been wondering why the pads are oddly patterned.
According to Neurable, the $499 headset doesn't skimp on audio performance either. Backed by 40mm beryllium drivers, the Neurable One features ANC and transparency modes, and an array of six microphones. The rated battery life is okay at 22 hours max when listening to audio, or approximately 12 hours when continuous EEG tracking is engaged, which is more than enough juice to support a full work day AND cognitive monitoring.
During study sessions or work sprints, there's Focus Sessions that detect when attention begins to wane. When signs of cognitive fatigue appear, the app triggers Smart Brain Breaks, prompting the user to step away before burnout impacts productivity. Additionally, the software offers neuroadaptive audio tools that adjust sound playback based on current cognitive states, alongside post-session summaries that map out when an individual reaches peak focus during the day.
Long-term trends are handled through a feature called Brain Data Banking. Whenever the headphones are connected to the app, the system logs a continuous history of cognitive metrics. Weekly and monthly reports summarize these patterns, showing how variables like sleep quality, stress levels, and daily schedules influence mental bandwidth over time.
Neurable isn't just stopping with the Neurable One as it has plans for its underlying signal-processing engine. Backed by over $45 million in funding and validated through testing with institutions such as the U.S. Air Force and the Mayo Clinic, the company plans to license the technology to OEMs. Neurable also envisions embedding BCI sensors into diverse wearable devices, including gaming headsets (such as the prototype collaboration with HP’s HyperX), as well as industrial safety helmets, hearing protection, and athletic gear.