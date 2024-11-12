Muse And Alphabeats Join Forces To Expand Access To Music-Based Mental Training
Back when we reviewed the Alphabeats focus training program, we harped on the price of entry, particularly the $450 for the integral headband made by BrainBit. While that option is still available, Alphabeats is now available on headbands made by Muse that, among other things, come at much more affordable price.
This new pairing is quite a complimentary one in that both companies already specialize in providing proven mental training programs that people can use on the go. Jean-Michel Fournier, CEO of Muse, said "our mission has always been to provide accessible tools for brain health, and by partnering with alphabeats, we're able to offer users an integrated approach to both mental recovery and peak performance."
Alphabeat still works as before, except in this case users don the Muse headband. After they've selected their preferred mental training exercise and favorite music genre (powered by Feed.fm) from the companion app, the proprietary algorithms in the Alphabeats app adapts the music in real-time based on the user's alpha brainwave activity. All this comes together to help increase focus, manage stress, improve sleep, etc.
According to Jorry DeVries, CEO of Alphabeats, "Music is the key to making mental training both effective and engaging – a finding we've proven with professional athletes over the past decade." Professional athletes who have used Alphabeats have shown up to a 70 percent increase in their ability to willfully enter a calm, focused state of mind. The beauty of technologies from both brands is that users can usually see sustainable peak performance skills in approximately 90 days. Ultimately, this helps users maintain focus and calm under pressure or when they just need to relax.
The Alphabeats-Muse combo is available for pre-order at a limited-time offer of $200, which includes a Muse 2 EEG headband and 1 year Alphabeats subscription. The price goes up to $400 when the promotion ends, which still undercuts the BrainBit combo, Orders for the Muse hardware are expected to ship November 29.