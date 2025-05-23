Netflix Goes Dark On These Fire TV Devices, Deals To Keep You Streaming





Turn out the lights, the party's over! That's the message certain Fire TV device owners are getting from Netflix as the popular streaming service gets ready to go dark on outdated and/or legacy Fire TV sticks and older television models with Amazon's Fire TV platform built in. That's the bad news. The good news is that Amazon's entire Fire TV Stick lineup is on sale, so you can keep the streaming party going without spending a lot of dough. More on that in a moment.





Netflix is sending out emails to affected Fire TV device owners. If you didn't receive it (maybe you never registered your device to an active email or it got flagged as spam), here's what it says.





"According to our usage data, you have used Netflix on a first-generation Fire TV streaming media player in the past 12 months. Netflix will discontinue support for these streaming media players on June 2, 2025," the email states , according to Heise Online.





Devices that are on the Netflix streaming chopping block include Fire TV models and Fire TV Sticks launched in 2014, and Fire TV Sticks with Alexa Voice Remote launched in 2016. Anything newer than those devices is safe for now.





Why is Netflix abandoning those devices, though? That part isn't entirely clear, though it's worth noting that Amazon stopped updating them several years ago. The assumption is that early Fire TV devices don't support the latest codecs and features employed by Netflix (such as AV1 ), features that can't just be pushed out with a simple software update.





Whatever the case, we're here to help you keep the party going with as little investment as possible. Yes, it stinks having to buy new hardware, but these Fire TV Stick deals soften the blow. Have a look...







