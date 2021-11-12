Netflix Expands Support For Open Source AV1 Codec To Deliver Better Quality Video For These TVs







AV1 is a high-efficiency, open-source video codec format that has a royalty-free license from Alliance of Open Media (AOMedia). Netflix is a founding member of AOMedia and one of its key contributors to its development of AV1. It began delivering AV1 in 2020 to its Android mobile app, which delivered improved viewing experiences for its members.





"We compared AV1 to other codecs over thousands of Netflix titles, and saw significant compression efficiency improvements from AV1. While the result of this offline analysis was very exciting, what really matters to us is our members’ streaming experience," Netflix states in a blog post.



A few of the other challenges Netflix had to overcome were how to guarantee smooth playback on TVs, how to roll out the encoding on a large scale, and how to continuously monitor AV1 streaming. During the time Netflix was researching how to get past these challenges, it held an A/B test. The participants of the test found the AV1 streams to deliver a more beautiful representation of the film they were watching, including during times where poor network connection occurred.







Select Samsung 2020 4K smart TVs

Select Samsung 2020 4K and 8K QLED smart TVs

Samsung The Frame 2020 smart TVs

Samsung The Serif 2020 smart TVs

Samsung The Terrace 2020 smart TVs

All TVs connected to a Sony PlayStation 4 Pro streaming the Netflix app

Select Amazon Fire TV devices with Fire OS 7 or higher



Select Android TV devices with Android OS 10 or higher