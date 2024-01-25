Netflix’s Cheapest Ad-Free Plan Is Disappearing As Streaming Revenue Skyrockets









One thing seems clear, Netflix is not content with its current market share. In its memo to shareholders, it remarked, “If we continue to execute well and drive continuous improvement — with a better slate, easier discovery and more fandom — while establishing ourselves in new areas like advertising and games, we believe we have a lot more room to grow. It’s a $600B+ opportunity revenue market across pay TV, film, games and branded advertising — and today Netflix accounts for only roughly 5% of that addressable market.”





For those of you who are still enjoying the $12 ad-free tier, enjoy it while it lasts.