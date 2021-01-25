Netflix Delivers Game-Changing Audio Upgrades To The Android Listening Experience





When watching movies and television shows, bad audio can take viewers out of the moment in an epic battle scene or the final romantic moment between Romeo and Juliet. When it comes to TVs and sound systems, there is a certain level of hardware quality to be expected. However, when it comes to Android devices, your listening environment can change, or your listening hardware could change from high fidelity headphones to $5 earbuds from Five Below. To level out the listening experience on Android for all environments and hardware, Netflix is introducing Extended HE-AAC with MPEG-D dynamic range control (DRC) on Android devices.













Overall, these new technologies being implemented by Netflix are incredibly useful for Android 9 and newer devices. Watching movies and shows on Netflix will likely be more immersive with these changes and deliver higher quality at large. As the blog states, “Netflix always strives to give the best member experience, in every listening environment,” and this is a great step toward fulfilling that goal.