These Nefarious Android Apps Are Stealing Cash From Millions Of Devices, Delete Now

Found new family of malware that subscribe to premium services 👀 8 applications since June 2021, 2 apps always in Play Store, +3M installs 💀💀 No webview like #Joker but only http requests Let’s call it #Autolycos 👾 #Android #Malware #Evina pic.twitter.com/SgTfrAOn6H

It's not clear why it took Google so long to scrub the apps from its Play Store, especially considering the high number of downloads. And while they're finally gone, it's not a moot point because those who already installed the apps could still have them on their smartphone or tablet.

Here's the full list...

Vlog Star Video Editor: 1 million installs

Creative 3D Launcher: 1 million installs

Funny Camera: 500,000 installs

Wow Beauty Camera: 100,000 installs

Gif Emoji Keyboard: 100,000 installs

Razer Keyboard & Theme: 50,000 installs

Freeglow Camera 1.0.0: 5,000 installs

Coco Camera v1.1: 1,000 installs





Funny Camera and Razer Keyboard & Theme were the two that lingered in the Play Store the longest, collectively infecting over half a million Android devices. Fortunately those are now gone as well. If you installed any of the above apps, however, you should remove them immediately.







Ingrao is calling the malware Autolycos. In addition to subscribing users to premium services that cost money, Autolycos can read SMS text messages. One of the ways it has been spreading is through scam ad campaigns on Facebook and Instagram. Ingrao says he found 74 ad campaigns for the Razer Keyboard & Theme app alone. The culprit(s) also set up several Facebook pages to promote the malicious apps.