NASA’s Space Telescope Enters Another Critical Phase And Needs To Literally Chill-Out
JWST has been essentially chilling out over the majority of the last three months. Its instruments have been cooling down by radiating their thermal energy into the vastness of space. However, there is one instrument that needs a cryocooler to obtain an even more frigid temperature than the others.
The "pinch-point" is when the cryocooler is transitioning through a range of temperatures near 15 kelvins, which is when its ability to remove heat is at its lowest. During this precarious time, a number of the time-critical valve and compressor operations will occur in rapid succession, while at the same time being adjusted as indicated by the MIRI cryocooler temperature and flow rate measurements. The challenging aspect of this process is that while the cooling ability improves as the temps get colder, if the cooling is not immediately achieved MIRI will start warming.
Once the cryocooler is able to get past the remaining heat loads and help MIRI to reach an operating temperature of around 7 kelvins, it will (hopefully) settle into its lower-power steady science operation state for the rest of the mission. Cryocooler specialists extensively tested the equipment in the cryocooler testbed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Goddard Space Flight Center, and Johnson Space Center before launching of JWST.
The infrared instrument is vital to JWST being able to unveil astronomical targets ranging from nearby nebulae, to distant interacting galaxies, with an accuracy and sensitivity far beyond what has been captured up to this point. Therefore, being able to get the instrument to its optimal operating temperature is crucial.
Top Image Credit NASA