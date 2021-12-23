NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Will Travel 1M Miles To Unlock Secrets Of The Universe









The direction of the Earth and Sun matter because Webb primarily observes light, which can be felt as heat. JWST will be observing the very faint signals of extremely distant objects, therefore it needs to be shielded from any bright, hot sources. The sunshield acts as a protector for the sensitive mirrors and instruments, which will be responsible for sending back all the images and data that scientists and astronomers are hoping unlock a plethora of unanswered questions about our universe. Teams will be taking advantage of all four of those instruments on Webb to observe these quasars. Those include: the Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec); the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam); the Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS); and the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).

The final instrument out of the four that was readied for launch was the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). George Reike, professor of astronomy at the Unversity of Arizona, and Gillian Wright, director of the UK Astronomy Centre recently spoke about MIRI and why it is so special—because of the wavelengths it covers, the science that it enables, its technology challenges, and the way it was built.





The other three instruments observe wavelengths up to 5 microns. MIRI adds the ability of wavelengths out to 28.5 microns and increases its range of science. This capability allows JWST to study everything from protostars and their surrounding protoplanetary disks, the energy balance of exoplanets, mass loss from evolved stars, circumnuclear tori around the central black holes in active galactic nuclei, and much more.