NASA Solar Probe Flies Dangerously Close To The Sun In An Amazing Photo Shoot

by Victor AwogbemilaMonday, July 14, 2025, 05:14 PM EDT
nasa parker solar probe sun
NASA's Parker Solar Probe (PSP) recently captured some mind-blowing images of the Sun from only 3.8 million miles away from its surface. The photos were taken late last year, and it is the closest any human-made object has ever been to the Sun.

The Parker Solar Probe was launched in August 2018 and has been moving towards the sun ever since, taking stunning images along its journey. On Sunday, December 24, 2024, while only 3.8 million miles away from the Sun, the PSP collected data using the Wide-Field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR), which observes optical light, and samples data from other instrumentation.

The images obtained from WISPR show how electrically charged particles flow out from the sun's atmosphere through our solar system. This flow, called the solar wind, is part of what creates the beautiful auroras we see on Earth, but that's not all it does. It also spurs electric currents that can affect power grids and disrupt communications.


The images also clearly show how coronal mass ejections (CMEs) collide, which can help scientists better understand space weather. According to Nicky Fox, Associate Administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, this new data from PSP will help them improve the safety of astronauts in space and protect the technology on Earth and throughout the solar system.

body solar probe sun near snap

Recently, we reported on a stunning snapshot captured by Hubble that would help scientists improve their understanding of supermassive black holes. These new close-up Sun images by the Solar Probe bring scientists closer than ever to understanding the origins and continuous flow of particles from the Sun.

Even though the PSP recently finished its 24th close approach (perihelion), which was part of its extended mission phase, it's not done. It will keep studying the Sun in its current orbit. Its next close approach is set for September 15, 2025.
Tags:  space, Sun, NASA
