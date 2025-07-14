NASA Solar Probe Flies Dangerously Close To The Sun In An Amazing Photo Shoot
The Parker Solar Probe was launched in August 2018 and has been moving towards the sun ever since, taking stunning images along its journey. On Sunday, December 24, 2024, while only 3.8 million miles away from the Sun, the PSP collected data using the Wide-Field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR), which observes optical light, and samples data from other instrumentation.
The images obtained from WISPR show how electrically charged particles flow out from the sun's atmosphere through our solar system. This flow, called the solar wind, is part of what creates the beautiful auroras we see on Earth, but that's not all it does. It also spurs electric currents that can affect power grids and disrupt communications.
Recently, we reported on a stunning snapshot captured by Hubble that would help scientists improve their understanding of supermassive black holes. These new close-up Sun images by the Solar Probe bring scientists closer than ever to understanding the origins and continuous flow of particles from the Sun.
Even though the PSP recently finished its 24th close approach (perihelion), which was part of its extended mission phase, it's not done. It will keep studying the Sun in its current orbit. Its next close approach is set for September 15, 2025.