NASA's Parker Solar Probe Gathers Intel In Race To Avoid An Internet Apocalypse





When magnetic fields on the sun produce a solar storm that strikes the Earth's magnetosphere, many view the resulting awe-inspiring blue and green aurora that fills the night sky. But these solar storms can also cause radio blackouts and if strong enough they could even disrupt communication networks. It's also led to fear of what's commonly referred to as an "internet apocalypse," with some scientists estimate that such an event could knock out the internet for months or even years.







The potential of a solar storm taking out an entire power grid in highly populated areas is one reason why NASA sent the Parker Solar Probe to investigate the mysteries of the Sun's corona and solar wind, and the data it has sent back has led to a new research paper.







A flattened map of the sun’s entire surface, or corona, imaged in extreme ultraviolet wavelengths.

