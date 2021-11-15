NASA's Parker Solar Probe Zips Past Venus And Is On Pace To Set Speed Record At 364,621 MPH





As the probe zooms past the Sun it will be collecting data that measures the properties of the solar wind near its source. Nour Raouafi, Parker Solar Probe project scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) stated, "We're observing higher than expected amounts of dust near the Sun. What's exciting about this is it's greatly improving our understanding of the innermost regions of our heliosphere, giving us insights into an environment that, until now, was a total mystery."







