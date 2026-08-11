NASA's Webb Telescope Exposes Fierce Star Formation In The Lion Nebula

MIRI image of the Lion Nebula - Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

At the center of NGC 2392 is an oxygen-rich, lower-mass star that ran out of nuclear fuel, and because it was unable to sustain fusion, the dying star began pulsating and shedding its outer layers into surrounding space over several thousand years. The remaining core has compressed into a white dwarf, serving as an engine that drives intense radiation into the ejected material. This photon bombardment superheats and ionizes the surrounding gas, carving out an expanding bubble.





NIRCAM and MIRI composite of the Lion Nebula - Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI



Within this outer mane, Webb’s optics shows off dense, compact clumps of dust that have withstood the central star’s harsh radiation pressure. These stubborn knots block the high-energy photons, protecting the material directly behind them and drawing out long, comet-like tails of cool gas and dust.





In the meantime, astronomers are closely analyzing these radial tail structures , although they might have to do it quick as experts estimate that the Lion Nebula will completely dissipate within approximately 10,000 years, which is a brief episode in the big scheme of things.