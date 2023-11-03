NASA Unveils An Exciting Ad-Free Streaming Service At A Price You'll Love
NASA is preparing to launch something other than a rocket with its upcoming NASA+ streaming service. The new streaming platform will be ad-free, family-friendly, and come at a cost everyone will love.
NASA is well-known for the astonishing imagery and video that it shares from its incredible observatories and adventures in space. The James Webb Space Telescope has provided jaw-dropping images of deep space, while Hubble continues to amaze with its ability discover new and exciting details of outer space. Now, later this year the space agency plans to give space nuts access to its Emmy Award-winning live coverage and views into its missions through collections of original content in one convenient location.
"We're putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA's new streaming platform," remarked Marc Etkind, Associate Administrator of the Office of Communications with NASA. "Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity."
NASA+ will be available on most major platforms through the existing NASA app on iOS and Android mobile. Potential viewers will be able to tune in via streaming media players such as Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. It will also be available on desktops through the NASA website. Once launched, NASA+ will add other agency websites and multimedia libraries into the new experience.
NASA tweeted recently about NASA+, "We launch more than rockets." It continued, "No subscription required. No ads. No cost. Family friendly! Emmy-winning live shows. Original series. On most major platforms."
The new NASA+ streaming platform is scheduled to roll out on November 8, 2023. With the upcoming Artemis missions that place human boots back on the Moon, viewers should be in for one hell of a ride, and at a sweet price (free!).