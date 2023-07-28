NASA+ Streaming Service Prepares For Blast Off And You're Going To Love The Price
NASA is taking a giant leap forward as it prepares to launch its digital platforms to the next level of entertainment for the benefit of all. The upcoming changes will be taking place on its flagship and science websites, as well as adding the space agency's first on-demand streaming service and upgrading its NASA app, all for the low price of free.
"Our vision is to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience," explained Jeff Seaton, Chief Information Officer at the agency's headquarters in Washington. "NASA's legacy footprint presents an opportunity to dramatically improve the user experience for the public we serve."
NASA's new web experience will showcase an already spectacular archive of agency missions, research, and more. It will also provide updates on current missions such as the Artemis program and JWST, as well as future missions. The redesigned NASA and science NASA websites will serve as a "connected, topic-driven experience, with a common search engine, integrated navigation, and optimized publishing capabilities in a modernized and secure set of web tools," according to a NASA blog post.
"We're putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA's new streaming platform," remarked Marc Etkind, Associate Administrator, Office of Communications, NASA Headquarters. "Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity."
The space agency will be launching NASA+ later this year, along with upgrading the NASA app. NASA+ will be made available on most major platforms via the NASA App on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices. It will also be available through streaming media players like Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV, and across the web on desktop and mobile devices. Those who would like to access the early, in-progress preview of the beta website can do so at beta.nasa.gov.
"From exoplanet research to better understanding Earth's climate and the influence of the Sun on our planet along with exploration of the solar system, our new science and flagship websites, as well as forthcoming NASA+ videos, showcases our discovery programs in an interdisciplinary and crosscutting way, ultimately building stronger connections with our visitors and viewers," remarked Nicky Fox, Associate Administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters.