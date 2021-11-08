NASA Rocket Launch In New Mexico Will Observe Nearby Star In Search Of Extraterrestrial Life









Kevin France, an astrophysicist at the University of Colorado Boulder and principal investigator for the mission says, "Knowing the ultraviolet spectra of these stars will help us find the most promising star-planet environments with future NASA observations."



SISTINE-2 is made up of a telescope and an instrument know as a spectrograph. A spectrograph is designed to break light into separate colors. The data collected by SISTINE-2 will be combined with existing data observations of X-ray, extreme ultraviolet, and visible light from other F-type stars. All of this will hopefully create a reference spectrum that will enable astronomers to interpret biomarkers on exoplanets orbiting F-type stars.