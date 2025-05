Miracle In Space: NASA Resurrects Voyager 1's Dead Thrusters After 21 Years

Holy cheese cows, NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft that keeps on giving has achieved a remarkable feat by reviving a set of backup thrusters that had been dormant since 2004—that's 21 years! This surprising milestone—achieved by the mission team right before a command pause for radio comms upgrades—ensures the spacecraft can maintain its orientation and continue sending valuable data from interstellar space.The Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2 , are currently traveling through interstellar space at approximately 35,000 mph (56,000 kph). These spacecraft rely on thrusters to make small pivots, keeping their antennas pointed towards Earth for communication. However, Voyager 1's primary roll thrusters, responsible for the spacecraft's rotational motion, stopped working in 2004 due to a power issue in their internal heaters. Since then, engineers have relied solely on the backup roll thrusters.As the backup thrusters are experiencing a buildup of residue that could cause them to stop working as early as this fall, the mission team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) decided to reactivate the inoperative thrusters. This was a complex task that required careful planning and risk-taking. Ultimately, the team suspected that a change in the circuits controlling the heaters' power supply had flipped a switch to the wrong position. If they could flip the switch back, the heaters might work again.Adding to the challenge, the Earth-bound antenna that sends commands to Voyager 1 , Deep Space Station 43 (DSS-43) in Canberra, Australia, went offline for months of upgrades (starting May 4, 2025). DSS-43 is the only antenna with sufficient signal power to communicate with the Voyagers, so the team needed to reactivate the thrusters before this communication blackout.