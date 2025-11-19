NASA Monitoring Asteroids The Size Of A Bus Hurtling Towards Earth





NASA’s has been busy tracking a trio of sizable asteroids hurtling past Earth’s orbit, one traveling as close as 361,000 miles from us. While scientists at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) assured the public that there's no immediate danger with any of these objects, these flybys are fantastic opportunities to improve our own planetary defense strategies should the need arise.





Moreover, the week's tracking list includes a far more imposing behemoth: 3361 Orpheus (1982 HR). Discovered in 1982 (as the name implies), this asteroid is massive, measuring an estimated 1,400 feet in diameter (comparable in size to something like the Empire State Building). Putting along at a more leisurely 20,000 miles per hour, Orpheus is expected to pass today at a safe distance, although its sheer size and orbital path classify it as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA)





PHA orbits as tracked by NASA

