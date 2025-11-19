NASA Monitoring Asteroids The Size Of A Bus Hurtling Towards Earth
Aaron Leong
Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 10:39 AM EDT
NASA’s has been busy tracking a trio of sizable asteroids hurtling past Earth’s orbit, one traveling as close as 361,000 miles from us. While scientists at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) assured the public that there's no immediate danger with any of these objects, these flybys are fantastic opportunities to improve our own planetary defense strategies should the need arise.
At the forefront of this parade were 2025 VP1 and 2025 VC4, both roughly the size of a large school bus, approximately 37 feet across. These relatively small near-earth objects (NEOs), namely 2025 VP1 zipped by Earth’s vicinity at over 18,300 miles per hour yesterday. Its closest approach brought it within an estimated 361,000 miles, which was safely outside our planet's gravitational well. Following close behind, 2025 VC4 made its flyby at a distance of around 1.24 million miles.
Moreover, the week's tracking list includes a far more imposing behemoth: 3361 Orpheus (1982 HR). Discovered in 1982 (as the name implies), this asteroid is massive, measuring an estimated 1,400 feet in diameter (comparable in size to something like the Empire State Building). Putting along at a more leisurely 20,000 miles per hour, Orpheus is expected to pass today at a safe distance, although its sheer size and orbital path classify it as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA).
This PHA designation, managed by NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), often sparks public alarm, but scientists are quick to contextualize the term. An object earns the PHA label if it is larger than 460 feet and its orbit brings it within 4.6 million miles of Earth’s orbital path around the sun. As Paul Chodas, manager of CNEOS, has clarified, the label signifies a long-term possibility, stating that the designation "simply means over many centuries and millennia the asteroid's orbit may evolve into one that has a chance of impacting Earth." Therefore, there is no immediate risk for the current passage of Orpheus.
For the scientists engaged in planetary defense, every flyby (the latest ones included), regardless of the object's size, provides valuable data. These harmless approaches allow teams to refine their orbital models and improve
predictive capabilities, ensuring the world’s detection and tracking
systems remain on-point. That said, these flybys have taken on a new layer of interest as they occur amid the ongoing mystery surrounding objects like Comet 3I/ATLAS, whose unusual behavior has fascinated and occasionally perplexed astronomers.