CATEGORIES
home News

NASA’s Martian Rover Makes An Illogical Discovery That Star Trek Fans Will Love

by Tim SweezyWednesday, January 17, 2024, 10:33 AM EDT
hero nasa curiosity star fleet symbol
An image snapped on Mars by NASA’s Curiosity rover had Star Trek fans feeling a bit nostalgic. The rock in the image resembled the delta insignia as worn by all Starship personnel on their uniforms in the iconic Star Trek franchise that spans several TV shows and movies.

NASA’s Curiosity rover took the image on Sol 4062 by its Left Navigation Camera. Stuart Atkinson, an amateur astronomer, saw the image posted by NASA and made the correlation between the noted rock and the Star Trek insignia. He posted his find on X/Twitter, remarking, “I bet the Star Trek fans on the @MarsCuriosity team smiled like Cheshire Cats when they saw this new image appear on their screens.”

One person replied, “This must be their head office in mars..,” while another poignantly replied, “to boldly go where no one has gone before”.

tweet stuart atkinson nasa curiosity image

The official Star Trek website reported that the delta insignia was first drawn in 1964 by costume designer William Ware Theiss, along with input by series creator Gene Roddenberry. The insignia, referred to by Weiss as “Arrowhead,” evolved into the iconic symbol that Star Trek fans love to this day.

The symbol also portrayed information about the person wearing it aboard the ship using a series of division symbols. An example was one worn by none other than Captain James T. Kirk of the Starship Enterprise, which included an elongated “star,” representing someone assigned to the Command division. A delta insignia that displayed a “planet” symbol stood for someone representing the Sciences division, while a stylized “e” stood for Engineering (later Operations).

As for Curiosity, the Mars rover first landed on the Red Planet on August 5, 2012. It is capable of climbing over knee-high obstacles and can travel at about 100 feet (30 meters) per day, according to NASA. A radioisotope power system that generates electricity from the heat of plutonium’s radiation decay powers the rover. NASA says that the electrical power source has already far exceeded its required operating lifespan of at least one Martian year (687 Earth days).

While Curiosity continues to explore the Red Planet, it collects rock, soil, and air samples onboard for analysis. Its purpose was to answer whether Mars ever had the right environmental conditions to support small life forms called microbes. As the rover sends more images back from Mars, there will more than likely be more “illogical” connections made by those here on Earth. May Curiosity “live long and prosper!”
Tags:  space, Star Trek, NASA, mars, curiosity rover
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment