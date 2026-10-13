NASA Mars Rover Sets Record That Was 15 Years In The Making

Perseverance rover venturing through the Martian landscape to a new record - Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Perseverance, NASA’s little rover that could (or can), has set an all-time off-world driving record, traveling farther on another planetary body than any vehicle in human history. Crossing the 28.10 mile (45.22 kilometer) mark across the unforgiving Mars terrain, the six-wheeled robotic scientist barely pipped the previous record held by NASA’s Opportunity rover by 0.04 miles. But hey, a win's a win.





Distances driven by various rovers - Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech



From a technical perspective, much of Perseverance’s speed and endurance is thanks to the onboard artificial intelligence navigation system, known as AutoNav. Unlike earlier rovers that required human operators on Earth to map out short steps, Perseverance uses real-time 3D hazard mapping to process over 600,000 measurements as it rolls. This "thinking while driving" software allows the rover to safely steer itself between target waypoints at speeds up to 1,351 feet per sol. In fact, over 90% of Perseverance’s total distance has been driven completely autonomously, compared to roughly 5% for Spirit and Opportunity.





Perseverance snapped this shot on October 11 on a drive that pushed it into the record books - Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

