NASA's Lucy Probe Calls An Audible And Rushes A Dark And Mysterious Asteroid









The space agency reported that Lucy made its flyby yesterday and successfully phoned home after its encounter. Based on the information the team received, they determined that Lucy is in good health and has given it commands to start downlinking the data collected during the encounter.





According to Hal Levison, principal investigator for the Lucy mission, the flyby was not originally in NASA's plans. However, once NASA's team of engineers discovered that it the asteroid was going to be in Lucy's path as it headed deeper into space, they decided to take a closer look at the mysterious rock.









"We expected it to just be a boring old rock in the inner part of the solar system," Levison, a planetary scientist with the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado, told 9News . "But there's definitely a mystery going on here, it's not behaving like anything we've ever seen before."

Hello Lucy! The spacecraft phoned home and is healthy. Now, the engineers will command Lucy to send science data from the Dinkinesh encounter to Earth. This data downlink will take several days. Thanks for following along today and stay tuned!https://t.co/sFLJS7nRJz pic.twitter.com/P7XpcM4Ks8 — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) November 1, 2023