CATEGORIES
home News

NASA ISS Astronaut Captures A Breathtakingly Surreal View Of Earth's Auroras

by Tim SweezyWednesday, March 01, 2023, 11:37 AM EDT
hero image aurora from space
A NASA astronaut onboard the International Space Station (ISS) snapped an exquisite image of auroras from space. Astronaut Josh Cassada shared the image on his Twitter profile, simply stating, "Absolutely unreal."

Anyone fortunate enough to have viewed an aurora will probably tell you that the majestic show of lights in the sky is simply breathtaking. Auroras are typically seen by those near the North or South Poles, with the northern lights being referred to as aurora borealis, and those in the south being called aurora australis. But very few in the history of humankind have had the unique opportunity to view one of these stunning light shows firsthand from space. Thankfully, astronauts such as Cassada capture images of the aurora and share them with us Earthbound humans.

full image aurora from space
Full image as shown on Josh Cassada's Twitter post

Auroras are usually best viewed at night, and are caused by the Sun. As the Sun sends waves of heat and light toward Earth, it does not always send the same amount of energy. During a coronal mass ejection (type of solar storm), the Sun belches out an immense bubble of electrified gas that can travel through space at high rates of speed.

As the solar storm hurls through space toward Earth, some of the energy and small particles can down the magnetic field lines at the north and south poles into Earth's atmosphere, according to NASA. As this occurs, the particles interact with gases in our atmosphere causing the gorgeous displays of light in the sky, known as an aurora. Oxygen emits green and red light, as nitrogen glows blue and purple.

Earth is not the only planet in the Solar System to experience auroras. Auroras have been spotted on Jupiter and Saturn as well, as both planets have an atmosphere and magnetic field.

Cassada boarded ISS last October, along with three other crewmembers. The quartet, part of SpaceX's Crew-5 mission, only has about a week left to view Earth from the outer reaches of space, as SpaceX's Crew-6 mission is set to arrive later this week.
Tags:  space, Aurora, NASA, Earth, iss
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment