NASA Captures Fiery Hot Moment The Sun Vaporized A Headless Halloween Comet
Comet 2024 S1 was first discovered on September 27, 2024, in Hawaii by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Laser Alert System (ATLAS) project. While it was first thought to be an asteroid, it was soon after verified as being a comet. Much like the Greek myth of Icarus who flew too close to the Sun, causing his wax wings to melt and leading to his ultimate demise, Comet 2024 S1 passed within 1% of Earth’s distance to the Sun and vaporized. Comets that fly extremely close to the Sun are also known as sungrazers.
“This comet was likely already a rubble pile by the time it entered SOHO’s field of view,” remarked Kari Battams, principal investigator for the LASCO instrument suite on SOHO and lead for NASA’s Sungrazer Project.
Wheeeeee! ☄️— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) October 28, 2024
ESA/NASA’s Sun-watching SOHO spacecraft spied comet C/2024 S1 ATLAS (entering from bottom right) as it darted toward the Sun.
The comet reached its perihelion, or closest approach of the Sun, today at 7:30am ET. pic.twitter.com/T7kvthWOPe
For those who would love to have the opportunity to be among the first to spot a new sungrazing comet, volunteers are wanted for the SOHO project. If chosen, participants will learn to access the latest images from the ESA/NASA SOHO or NASA Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory (STEREO) spacecraft missions and look for moving objects. According to NASA, the project is largely driven by amateurs. Visit the Sungrazer Project page on NASA’s website to learn more.