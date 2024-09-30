Look Up! A Comet Not Seen In 80,000 Years Is Visible This Week
Back in May of this year, the Eta Aquariids meteor shower lit up the night sky. Those shooting stars originated from the famous Halley’s Comet, which completes an orbit roughly once every 76 years. There was also the "devil comet" that made its appearance for the first time in 70 years. While that may seem like a long time between visits, a comet that was first observed last year has both beat by a long shot.
“C/2023 A3 has an orbital period of approximately 80,000 years, classifying it as a long-period comet,” remarked Minjae Kim, a space expert in the University of Warwick’s astronomy department. “This means its behavior and appearance can be unpredictable, with potential changes in brightness and tail development as it approaches the sun.”
Comet 2023 A3 was discovered in January 2023 by the Tsuchinshan Observatory in China, and then again in South Africa thanks to the ATLAS program, hence the name Tsuchinshan-ATLAS. Due to its brightness, the comet has been dubbed by some as the “comet of the century.”
The comet made its closest approach to the sun on September 27, and is currently headed back toward Earth. The first window for observing C/2023 A3 is from now until October 2. Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the comet will need to be up early, as it will be best viewed just before sunrise. Another thing to keep in mind during this viewing period is that it will be very close to the horizon line, making it more difficult to spot.
The second viewing period will be from October 12, when it will make its closest approach to Earth, until October 26. According to the Paris Observatory, “From the mid-latitudes of the northern hemisphere, this will be the best time to observe it, in the evening, on a clear western horizon.”
Kim added, “If predictions hold, it could be visible to the naked eye, appearing as a fuzzy star with a tail stretching across the sky. Otherwise, binoculars or a small telescope may reveal more detail in the comet’s structure and tail.”
Using a mobile app, such as Skywalker, will be handy in helping locate Comet 2023 A3 in the night sky. It is important to note, the comet will move higher in the sky each night until it disappears for another 80,000 years.