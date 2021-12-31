NASA Astrophysicist Explains The James Webb Space Telescope And It's Fascinating









The design of the James Webb Telescope had to be well thought out in order to ensure it would work as planned and be protected from the heat of the sun. In older telescopes, such as Hubble, the tube design is what protected the inner workings from the Sun. With JWST and because it will be so far from the Sun NASA decided that a tube was not needed to protect it. One of the reasons for placing the telescope so far into deep space is because the telescope will be using infrared to look at those distant galaxies. If it were too close to the Sun the light from it would cause the telescope to heat up and essentially see itself. With that in mind, a five layer shield was designed to protect the massive telescope. The backside of the shields will be around 200 degrees Faranheit, while the cold side where the instrumentation is will be approximately -388 degrees Faranheit (-233 degrees Celsius).