CATEGORIES
home News

Musk's Neuralink Recruiting For First Human Brain Chip Implants, What Could Go Wrong?

by Tim SweezyThursday, September 21, 2023, 01:02 PM EDT
hero neuralink r1 robot
Elon Musk-backed company Neuralink announced it can now begin recruiting participants in a ground-breaking investigational medical device clinical trial for its first brain-computer interface (BCI). The trial aims to evaluate the safety and initial effectiveness of the N1 Implant, the R1 Robot, and the N1 User App in providing individuals with paralysis the ability to control external devices.

The mission of Neuralink is to create a generalized brain interface that will restore autonomy to a patient with unmet needs today and unlock human potential for tomorrow. In May of this year, the company received FDA approval to move its testing on animals to testing on human patients. Now, the company has received approval from the independent institutional review board and its first hospital site to begin recruiting human patients for clinical trials.

Musk tweeted about the news, "The first human patient will soon receive a Neuralink device. This ultimately has the potential to restore full body movement." He concluded, "Imagine if Stephen Hawking had had this."

musk neuralink tweet

The N1 implant, which is powered by a small battery charged wirelessly from the outside via an inductive charger, will be implanted through a surgical robot with threads so fine that they cannot be inserted by the human hand, according to the company. R1's head contains the optics and sensors of 5 camera systems and the optics for an optical coherence (OCT) system. The needle it uses (said to be thinner than a human hair) grasps, inserts, and releases the threads.

Those chosen to participate in the trials will have the R1 Robot surgically place the N1 Implant in a region of the brain that controls movement intention. They will then be asked to use the N1 Implant and the N1 User App to control a computer and provide feedback about the system.

neuralink prototype
Neuralink prototype.

Neuralink is looking for individuals who meet the following criteria: Have quadriplegia (limited function in all 4 limbs) due to spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and at least 1-year post-injury (without improvement). Are at least 22 years old. Have a consistent caregiver.

The company says it cannot accept individuals with an active implanted device, such as a pacemaker or deep brain stimulator. They also cannot have a history of seizures or require ongoing MRIs for an ongoing medical condition. Potential candidates can also not be receiving transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment.

Another factor for potential participants to consider will be the time needed to complete the trial. Neuralink says it will take approximately 6 years to complete and will require regular follow-ups with its team of experts to monitor progress and ensure the Neuralink BCI remains in good working order. Neuralink adds that participants will be compensated for study-related costs, such as travel expenses to and from the study site.

Anyone who believes they, or someone they know, may be eligible for the upcoming trials must visit the Neuralink website and join its Patient Registry for consideration.
Tags:  Robot, Elon Musk, neuralink, implant
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment