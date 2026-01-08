Musk Says Tesla Will Build A 2nm Dirty Fab Where He Can Smoke Cigars And Eat Burgers







Elon - “I think they’re getting clean rooms wrong in these modern (chip) fabs. I’m going to make a bet here, that @Tesla will have a 2nm fab, and I can eat a cheeseburger and smoke a cigar in the fab.” 😂😅 https://t.co/cro6t91lHu — The AI Investor (@The_AI_Investor) January 6, 2026 Semiconductor engineers everywhere are clutching their lint-free jumpsuits in horror as Elon Musk has announced his latest disruption: the "dirty fab," a chip lab so chill in its standards that you could smoke and eat a double fat cheeseburger inside.

The dirty fab idea is basically a rejection of the ISO Class 1 environment. Normally, these facilities require air filtration systems that swap out the room's atmosphere every few seconds to prevent dust from settling on sensitive circuits. Musk, however, envisions a factory floor where employees can wander around in street clothes, perhaps sporting a few coffee stains, while tossing back cheeseburgers. He even joked about the possibility of smoking a cigar inside the facility, even if it's technically illegal to do so anyways.





Musk smoking a joint on Joe Rogan's PowerfulJRE show. (Credit:: PowefulJRE via YouTube)



According to Musk, the justification lies in the machines themselves. He argues that instead of making the entire building a cleanroom, the "clean" part should be shrunk down to the level of the equipment.





Now, this anti-cleanroom claim, as wild as it may sound, is part of a broader bet that Tesla can revolutionize chip making just as it did with automotive assembly . By removing the massive overhead of air purification and the time-consuming process of suiting up, Musk believes he can slash the cost of chip production. It is a classic Musk gamble: either he has identified a massive efficiency that everyone else was too scared to try, or Tesla is about to produce the world’s most expensive collection of 2nm paperweights.