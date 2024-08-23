CATEGORIES
Uber Teams With GM’s Cruise To Deploy Driverless Robotaxis In 2025

by Tim SweezyFriday, August 23, 2024, 11:13 AM EDT
hero uber cruise automobile
Uber Technologies and Cruise announced a multiyear strategic partnership to bring Cruise autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform. The two companies plan to launch the partnership next year with a dedicated number of Chevy Bolt-based autonomous vehicles, allowing Uber riders to request a qualifying ride on the Uber app.

As self-driving automobiles are becoming safer and more common, companies are looking to cash in on the technology. Volvo and Aurora Innovations have already jumped into the arena with a partnership aimed at bringing self-driving semi trucks to roads and highways. Cruise even made headlines in 2022, when one of its autonomous automobiles blew past a cop during a traffic stop. Now, Uber and Cruise are teaming up to take people places without the need of a human driver.

uber cruise automobile driving

While there is still not a lot known about the venture, such as exactly which cities the service will be in, and how much a ride will cost, Marc Whitten, CEO of Cruise, remarked, “Cruise is on a mission to leverage driverless technology to create safer streets and redefine urban life. We are excited to partner with Uber to bring the benefits of safe, reliable, autonomous driving to even more people, unlocking a new era of urban mobility.”

A spokesperson did tell Gizmodo that the first city with robotaxis on the Uber platform in 2025 would be one of three cities: Phoenix, Arizona, Dallas, Texas, or Houston, Texas. “Our focus remains on relaunching our own driverless app and service, the launch of this partnership will follow that,” the spokesperson added.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO, added in the announcement, “As the largest mobility and delivery platform, we believe Uber can play an important role in helping safely and reliably introduce autonomous technology to consumers and cities around the world.”

Both Uber and Cruise have not had an easy time developing their own autonomous vehicle technology. Uber abandoned a partnership with Volvo after a 2018 incident, in which an Uber self-driving car struck and killed a woman. Cruise previously had its operating license in California suspended following an incident in 2023 where a self-driving vehicle hit and dragged a pedestrian who was jaywalking in San Francisco.

What are your thoughts about hitching a ride with in a driverless taxi? Are you looking forward to the possibility of an Uber/Cruise robotaxi in your city? Let us know in the comments.
Tags:  uber, autonomous-vehicles, cruise, selfdriving-cars, robotaxi
