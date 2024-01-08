MSI Unveils QD-OLED Gaming Monitors Up To 49 Inches With A Sweet Steam Bonus





There's still one more day until this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) officially kicks off but the announcements are already pouring in . One of them is an interesting Steam promotion from MSI, which is expanding its lineup of gaming monitors with three new MGP Series QD-OLED models, the largest of which is a 49-inch beast.





Early adopters who take a leap of faith by purchasing one of the new displays and subsequently leave a review can claim a $100 Steam code. The promotion runs from January 6 to March 31. There are certain stipulations—for example, you must register the monitor at the MSI Member Center website and submit a link to the review for MSI to audit. If you're thinking of doing this, check out the fine print in the terms and conditions





We like that MSI stretches out the promotional period until the end of March, as hopefully by then there will be professional reviews for potential buyers to make an informed purchase.





As to the actual displays, the biggest of the bunch is the curved 49-inch MPG 491CQP QD-OLED. It features a 5120x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and barely any response time to speak of (just 0.03ms), the latter of which is a staple of OLED. It also boasts 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, and a built-in KVM switch (so you can control multiple devices with a single keyboard and mouse).













Sitting in the middle is the MPG 321URX QD-OLED, which is a 32-inch flat OLED screen with a 3840x2160 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. Several other specs, including the color gamut, DisplayHDR certification, and KVM switch are the same as the larger model.



The smallest of the bunch—MPG 271QRX QD-OLED—is also the fastest, with a 27-inch WQHD (2560x1440) panel sporting a 360Hz refresh rate.





All three monitors sport adaptive sync support, a built-in USB hub with USB-C and USB-A connectivity, a 3.5mm earphone-out jack, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, and a DisplayPort 1.4a input.



